AS Roma vs Eintracht Frankfurt Preview

AS Roma vs Eintracht Frankfurt Competition – Europa League Stadium: Stadio Olimpico Date: 30th January 2024 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

AS Roma will look to secure their place in the next round of the Europa League when they welcome Eintracht Frankfurt to Rome this Thursday.

The hosts still have plenty to play for and their progression to the knockout round play-offs remains far from guaranteed with just one game to go. They come into this last game of the league phase round sitting in 21st position after a 1-0 away defeat at AZ Alkmaar last week. With the top 24 staying in the competition, the Serie A side must win or else their Europa League spot will be up in the air.

That said, there is hope for a good result here as the defeat against Alkmaar last week was their first in the Europa League since Claudio Ranieri took over in mid-November (W1, D1). The legendary boss has largely had a positive impact, with his team beaten only twice in their last 11 competitive games (W7, D2), bookended by a win at Udinese at the weekend.

The Giallorossi have been particularly strong at home where they are on a six match winning streak and in Europe alone, the Italians have lost just three of their last 45 major European home games (W33, D9).

Meanwhile, Eintracht Frankfurt come into this tie looking to seal automatic qualification to the next round. The German side, who are second in the group, need just one point to confirm an automatic spot in the next round.

They have won five of their last six games in Europe (L1), and in 2025 have four victories from their five fixtures (D1) across all competitions, with only a last minute equaliser from Hoffenheim on Sunday ending their winning streak. For those reasons, they are the favourites to win here according to oddsmakers.

However, the visitors sold their star forward Omar Marmoush who scored in all three of their Europa League away matches before Christmas to Manchester City last week and it will be interesting to see how they will fare in their first European trip without him.