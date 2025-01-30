Adbet365Ad

Werder Bremen vs Mainz Preview

Gamingtips Staff January 30, 2025 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Werder Bremen vs Mainz

Competition – German Bundesliga

Stadium – Weserstadion

Date: 31st January 2025

Kick-off time – 19:30 GMT

Bundesliga resumes this Friday with Werder Bremen hosting Mainz in the first match of round 20.

The hosts come into this tie looking to end a poor run of form that has seen them win none of their last four league games (D2, L2). The most recent in that sequence came in the form of a 2-2 draw with ten-men Borussia Dortmund.

Bremen played with a man advantage for over 70 minutes of that game against Dortmund but failed to make the most of their opportunity. However, the positive thing from that game was that they came from 2-0 down to draw 2-2, keeping them well in the hunt for European qualification.

That was the third match already in 2025 in which Ole Werner’s men had conceded first, while it was the second consecutive encounter in which they had let in the first two goals. So they will have a lot to correct in their defending if they want to push for a top six finish this season.

There is concern that Bremen’s home form could scupper that dream as they have the joint-fewest home wins in the Bundesliga this season (W2, D4, L3). Both victories came against sides currently 14th or lower, suggesting that another poor outing could be on the cards here against a Mianz side fighting for a place in the top four.

On a positive note, though, Bremen managed to draw with two of the top four teams at the Weserstadion (Leverkusen and Stuttgart) and claimed a share of the spoils with Dortmund.

Mainz come into this tie sitting in sixth position, having secured nine wins in 19 outings this term (D4, L6). The visitors ended a run of two straight losses last time out, with a 2-0 win over high-flying Stuttgart. That result reduced the gap to the Champions League places to one point, while it was also their seventh win in their last ten games (W7, L3).

However, those three defeats all came away from the MEWA ARENA even though Bo Henriksen’s men were unbeaten on the road this season until early December. They may be licking their lips ahead of Friday, however, as in no stadium other than their home have they managed to win as often in the Bundesliga as here (seven times), having lost only two of the last ten away H2Hs (W5, D3).

Other fixtures taking place this week in the German Bundesliga:

January 31, 2025
Werder Bremen 20:30 Mainz
February 1, 2025
Stuttgart 15:30 Borussia Mönchengladbach
Bayern Munich 15:30 Holstein Kiel
Heidenheim 15:30 Borussia Dortmund
VFL Bochum 15:30 SC Freiburg
FC St. Pauli 15:30 Augsburg 1907
Union Berlin 18:30 RB Leipzig
February 2, 2025
Eintracht Frankfurt 15:30 Wolfsburg
Bayer 04 Leverkusen 17:30 TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
February 7, 2025
Bayern Munich 20:30 Werder Bremen
February 8, 2025
Borussia Dortmund 15:30 Stuttgart
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 15:30 Union Berlin
SC Freiburg 15:30 Heidenheim
Wolfsburg 15:30 Bayer 04 Leverkusen
Mainz 15:30 Augsburg 1907
Borussia Mönchengladbach 18:30 Eintracht Frankfurt
February 9, 2025
Holstein Kiel 15:30 VFL Bochum
RB Leipzig 17:30 FC St. Pauli
February 14, 2025
Augsburg 1907 20:30 RB Leipzig

German Bundesliga Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Bayern Munich 19 15 3 1 58 16 +42 48
2 Bayer 04 Leverkusen 19 12 6 1 46 26 +20 42
3 Eintracht Frankfurt 19 11 4 4 44 26 +18 37
4 Stuttgart 19 9 5 5 36 28 +8 32
5 RB Leipzig 19 9 5 5 34 29 +5 32
6 Mainz 19 9 4 6 33 23 +10 31
7 Wolfsburg 19 8 4 7 42 34 +8 28
8 Borussia Mönchengladbach 19 8 3 8 30 29 +1 27
9 Werder Bremen 19 7 6 6 33 36 -3 27
10 SC Freiburg 19 8 3 8 26 36 -10 27
11 Borussia Dortmund 19 7 5 7 34 33 +1 26
12 Augsburg 1907 19 7 4 8 23 34 -11 25
13 FC St. Pauli 19 6 2 11 17 21 -4 20
14 Union Berlin 19 5 5 9 16 27 -11 20
15 TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 19 4 6 9 25 37 -12 18
16 Heidenheim 19 4 2 13 24 40 -16 14
17 Holstein Kiel 19 3 3 13 28 48 -20 12
18 VFL Bochum 19 2 4 13 17 43 -26 10

